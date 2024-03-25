Medical professors in South Korea to reduce their practice hours in solidarity with trainee doctors on strike

Medical professors in South Korea declared on Monday (Mar 25) their intention to reduce their practice hours as a gesture of solidarity with trainee doctors who have been on strike for more than a month.

The trainee doctors are protesting against a government proposal to increase medical school admissions, a move that has sparked widespread concern among healthcare professionals.

Kim Chang-soo, the president of the Medical Professors Association of Korea, voiced apprehension regarding the planned expansion of medical school admissions, warning that it could have detrimental effects on medical education and potentially undermine the country’s healthcare system.

According to Kim Chang-soo, the rise in medical school admissions would not only compromise the quality of medical education but could also precipitate the collapse of the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

In response, medical professors have announced their intention to curtail outpatient services and focus solely on emergency cases and patients with severe illnesses. Some professors may even contemplate resigning from their positions in protest.

Kim Chang-soo emphasized that if punitive measures against trainee doctors are implemented, medical professors would be more inclined to resign voluntarily.

The South Korean government’s decision to increase medical school admissions from 2025 is purportedly aimed at addressing a shortage of physicians in the context of an aging population. However, critics argue that improving the working conditions of trainee doctors should take precedence over expanding admissions.

Despite the ongoing strike, President Yoon Suk Yeol has reiterated his commitment to proceeding with the admissions plan. However, he has also called for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to explore more flexible approaches to resolving the standoff, including establishing a constructive consultative body to engage with medical professionals.

The strike by trainee doctors, which commenced on February 20, has led to numerous hospitals refusing patients and postponing medical procedures. A Gallup poll conducted on March 15 revealed a divided public opinion regarding the government’s handling of the situation, with a significant portion expressing dissatisfaction with its response to the doctors’ grievances and the resultant healthcare disruptions.