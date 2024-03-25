‘Modi for 2024’ campaign kicks off in 7 Australian cities ahead of LS Elections 2024

The ‘Overseas Friends of BJP’ in Australia has launched the “Modi for 2024” campaign, spanning seven major cities and iconic landmarks across the country. The campaign aims to rally support from the overseas Indian community for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. Locations such as Sydney Harbour Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Optus Stadium, and others serve as focal points for this initiative, showcasing widespread backing for PM Modi’s leadership and the BJP’s governance policies.

Under the banner of ‘Modi ka Parivaar’ (PM Modi’s family), respondents across various Australian cities have united to express robust support for the BJP’s campaign slogan of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ (beyond 400 seats next time). Dedicated teams from these cities are gearing up to lead a vigorous campaign, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the cause of the BJP and PM Modi’s re-election. The initiative mirrors similar efforts undertaken by the ‘Overseas Friends’ of BJP UK, which organized a car rally in London to exhibit solidarity with PM Modi and the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In anticipation of the upcoming general elections in India, the Election Commission announced a phased polling schedule beginning on April 19, with the counting of votes slated for June 4. The “Modi for 2024” campaign in Australia, along with the car rally in the UK, underscores the global outreach of support for PM Modi and the BJP, portraying the elections as a significant exercise in democracy and fostering stronger ties between India and other nations.