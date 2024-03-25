New set of pictures from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding – see pics

New images from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding continue to captivate the internet, enchanting audiences with glimpses of their magical celebration. The beloved Bollywood duo exchanged vows on March 15 in Gurgaon, Haryana, and ever since their enchanting nuptials, they have delighted their countless admirers with heartwarming photographs.

On Sunday (March 24), Kriti and Pulkit shared delightful snapshots from their wedding festivities, offering a delightful peek into their joyous Haldi ceremony, which they infused with their own unique twist.

In their “slightly unconventional” Haldi ceremony, the couple incorporated multani mitti (Fuller’s earth) and, in accordance with tradition, added a sprinkle of haldi to the mix. The decision to include multani mitti in their ceremony stemmed from a desire to care for their skin. For those unfamiliar, multani mitti is a natural remedy renowned for its remarkable skincare benefits.

Accompanying the photos, Kriti expressed in the caption: “Our haldi was a tad unconventional. A pinch of haldi for Sagan in a blend of Multani mitti, specially crafted for Pulkit and me, with our skin’s well-being in mind because the bride and groom must radiate, right? ??P.S. A big shoutout to the individual who held me back while the rest tossed Pulkit into the pool :) I am truly grateful! ??.”

The candid snapshots shared by Kriti and Pulkit offer a charming glimpse into their special day, highlighting their love and joy amidst the cherished wedding rituals.