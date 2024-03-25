Pakistan foreign minister suggests renewing trade relations with India

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, discussed the possibility of reevaluating trade relations with India, suggesting a potential resumption of trade ties, particularly in response to appeals from the business community in Pakistan. Despite lingering disputes, Dar acknowledged the inconvenience faced by Pakistani businesses, who currently incur increased costs by routing products through Dubai to reach India. He indicated a serious consideration of the matter, highlighting the annual pre-budget appeals from the business sector regarding trade with India, which he encountered during his tenure as finance minister.

In March 2021, Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee initially announced plans to allow the private sector to import sugar and cotton from India through the Wagah border. However, this decision was reversed following widespread criticism. Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also emphasized the need for improving ties with India. Since the diplomatic downgrade triggered by India’s revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir in August 2019, both countries have maintained their respective charge d’affaires, though recent interactions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif on social media have sparked hopes for a potential diplomatic thaw.