Palace says that Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘touched’ by the support received after her cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton and Prince William express gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received following the public disclosure of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace conveyed the couple’s appreciation for the overwhelming response from individuals worldwide.

In a statement released on Saturday (March 23), the Kensington Palace representative stated, “Both the Prince and Princess are deeply moved by the kind messages from people here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.”

“Their hearts have been profoundly touched by the warmth and support of the public and they are thankful for the understanding shown towards their request for privacy during this challenging time,” the spokesperson added.

Following the revelation of Kate’s undisclosed cancer diagnosis, messages of support poured in from various world leaders and celebrities. Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis had been a subject of speculation after her noticeable absence from public engagements following abdominal surgery in January. The lack of information regarding her surgery had sparked curiosity and concern among the public for over a month until Kate addressed the situation herself on March 22.

In January, Kensington Palace had announced Kate’s abdominal surgery without providing specifics about the nature of the procedure. While the exact type of cancer detected in Kate’s tests remains undisclosed, she shared in a video message that the diagnosis had come as a “significant shock.” Kate and Prince William have been navigating this difficult time privately, particularly for the sake of their young family.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and initially, it was believed that my condition was non-cancerous,” Princess Kate revealed in the video. “Although the surgery was successful, subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer. Consequently, my medical team advised me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am currently in the early stages of that treatment.”