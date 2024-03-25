Pirates demand a staggering $5 million for release of 23 Bangladeshi crew held captive aboard the ship MV Abdullah

Pirates have demanded an exorbitant sum of $5 million (equivalent to ?420 million) for the release of 23 Bangladeshi crew members held captive aboard the ship MV Abdullah. The vessel, flying the Bangladeshi flag, was seized earlier this month while voyaging from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates and subsequently diverted to Somalia by the pirates.

This development occurs amidst heightened piracy risks in the western Indian Ocean, compounded by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting ships traveling to or from Israel in the Red Sea region.

Responding swiftly to the piracy incident involving the Bangladeshi-flagged MV Abdullah, the Indian Navy deployed both a warship and a long-range maritime patrol aircraft. The Indian naval vessel intercepted the hijacked ship on March 14, ensuring the initial safety of the Bangladeshi crew held captive by armed pirates and maintaining proximity until it entered Somalia’s territorial waters.

The Indian Navy has extended an offer to the Bangladesh government and the ship’s owner to conduct operations aboard the hijacked ship MV Abdullah. Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, speaking on Saturday (March 23), affirmed that the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the situation involving the MV Abdullah after its relocation to Somalia, expressing concerns that it could potentially serve as a “mother ship” for pirates.

This recent incident follows India’s successful operation earlier this month involving the MV Ruen, which was similarly hijacked and repurposed as a mothership for piracy. The Indian Navy’s decisive action resulted in the apprehension of 35 Somali pirates and the rescue of 11 crew members of various nationalities.

Over the past 100 days, the Indian Navy has implemented robust measures to address maritime threats in the western Indian Ocean, responding to 13 major incidents encompassing piracy, hijacking, and drone attacks, thereby safeguarding the lives of 110 individuals.

With 5,000 naval personnel deployed at sea at different times and a fleet of advanced warships equipped with helicopters and sophisticated surveillance capabilities, the Indian Navy has effectively countered maritime security threats.