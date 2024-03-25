Reports: Taapsee Pannu marries Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur

This Bollywood marriage stands out from the rest. According to reports, Taapsee Pannu and her long-time boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, have reportedly exchanged vows in Udaipur. Despite not officially announcing their union, it’s said that the ceremony took place on March 23 in a private affair, away from the media glare, attended by close friends and family members.

Among the attendees were actors Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and writer Kanika Dhillon. Pavail, who shared screen space with Taapsee in Thappad, posted a photo from the event on social media captioned, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!” The snapshot also includes Abhilash and Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu. Apparently, Taapsee plans to host a Mumbai party soon, although the date remains undisclosed.

Kanika Dhillon, who attended the festivities with her husband, writer Himanshu Sharma, shared an image of her attire from the celebrations. Known for their collaborations on films like Manmarziyaan and Haseen Dillruba, Kanika hinted at the wedding in her Instagram post a few days ago, using the hashtag “#YaarKiShaadi.”

Mathias Boe, Taapsee’s partner, is a Danish badminton player with an illustrious career spanning over two decades. Notably, he secured gold at the 2015 European Games and a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, besides clinching two European championship titles.

The couple first crossed paths in 2013 during the inaugural Indian Badminton League. Previously, it was reported that their wedding would incorporate elements from both Sikh and Christian traditions, with pre-wedding festivities commencing on March 20 and the main event taking place on March 23.

Taapsee’s upcoming projects include Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Woh Ladki Hai Khaan, and Khel Khel Mein. She was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.