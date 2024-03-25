States urged to prevent summer hospital fires: Centre

The Union Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a joint directive to states and Union Territories, urging them to take proactive measures to prevent hospital fires during the summer season. Emphasizing the heightened risk of fires as temperatures rise, the advisory stressed the need for accredited hospitals to undergo thorough inspections, rectify any electrical load discrepancies, and obtain valid fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant fire departments.

Union health secretary Apurva Chandra and NDMA member Kamal Kishore highlighted the critical importance of collaborative efforts between health departments and state disaster management authorities to ensure swift action across all accredited hospitals. The advisory outlined a series of measures, including bi-annual fire safety audits, to assess compliance and ensure the presence and functionality of essential fire-fighting systems such as alarms, extinguishers, and smoke detectors.

Furthermore, the directive emphasized the significance of conducting regular inspections and establishing maintenance schedules for all fire safety equipment within hospitals. States were instructed to conduct electrical load audits, enforce regulatory requirements, and ensure the timely renewal of fire NOCs. By adhering to these guidelines, authorities aim to mitigate the risk of hospital fires and safeguard public health and safety during the summer months.