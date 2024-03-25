Stray dog attack wounds 8 in Kothamangalam, Kerala

A stray dog in Kothamangalam town launched attacks on eight individuals across different areas. All the victims fell prey to the same dog, initiating with an incident involving a woman returning from church in the temple vicinity. Subsequently, the dog continued its aggression, inflicting bites on multiple residents in the town.

The onslaught caused additional injuries to more individuals, with one victim recounting being bitten repeatedly while walking. The dog’s rampage extended to attacking another woman as she attempted to dismount her scooter and yet another individual while entering a car after purchasing vegetables.

Following the attacks, all eight victims sought medical attention at Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, while four individuals requiring rabies vaccination were transferred to Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital. Local residents expressed shock, noting that this was the first instance of such widespread attacks in the town’s streets.