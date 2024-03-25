This is what scientists say about Holi becoming warmer year on year

A recent study revealed that both March and April have become warmer across India since 1970, increasing the likelihood of uncomfortable and potentially dangerous heat conditions. This warming trend has led to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some states around the time of Holi, the Indian festival of colours—a phenomenon that was rare in the early 1970s. The study, conducted by Climate Central, a group of scientists and communicators based in the United States, analyzed daily temperature data from January 1, 1970, to December 31, 2023, as reported by PTI.

The study’s findings indicate that the northern and western regions of India experienced the most significant warming during March compared to 1970 levels. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir exhibited the highest increase in average temperature, with a rise of approximately 2.8 degrees Celsius. In April, warming was more evenly distributed across India, with Mizoram recording the largest increase of about 1.9 degrees Celsius since 1970.

Examining temperatures around the time of Holi, the study observed that in the early 1970s, only three states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar—had over a five per cent chance of experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in late March. However, this count has now risen to encompass nine states, including the initial three, along with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, with Maharashtra showing a significant 14 per cent probability.

The researchers analyzed data from 51 cities across India and found that 37 of them, or nearly 73 per cent, now have at least a one per cent chance of reaching temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Moreover, 11 cities have a probability of 10 per cent or more. Notably, Bilaspur currently faces the highest risk at 31 per cent, which is 2.5 times higher than in the 1970s.