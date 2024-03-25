Tiffany Haddish reveals that she’s been sober for more than two months

It has been a significant period since Tiffany Haddish last consumed alcohol. The actress disclosed that she has been sober for over two months during a recent episode of Amanda de Cadnet’s The Conversation podcast. She stated, “I haven’t drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days.”

Tiffany highlighted her cessation of smoking, mentioning, “It’s not hard. It’s not that hard for me, ’cause it wasn’t really, like, my main thing anyways.” She then acknowledged that her challenge lies more in maintaining healthy eating habits regarding meat and candy, rather than alcohol.

The reason behind Tiffany’s sobriety traces back to her legal issues. In November 2023, she was arrested for the second time on suspicion of driving under the influence, following an incident where she fell asleep at the wheel in Beverly Hills. Previously, in January 2022, she faced a similar arrest in Georgia for the same reason. While the DUI charges from the November incident were dismissed, she pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

During the podcast interview, Tiffany elaborated that her compliance with sobriety is now “being obedient to the law,” as it is court-ordered. She also mentioned her utilization of marijuana for managing the pain caused by her endometriosis.

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding her November arrest, Tiffany disclosed that she was “driving exhausted” that day. She expressed that she would have vigorously contested her charges if stress had not ultimately impacted her health, leading to her decision to prioritize her well-being over legal battles.