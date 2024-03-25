Waitstaff in Paris took to the streets in a quirky race participating in a tradition that dates back some 110 years

Waitstaff in Paris gathered for a quirky race on Sunday (Mar 24), continuing a tradition that dates back approximately 110 years.

A few hundred waiters and waitresses dressed in their uniforms and attempted to balance trays with a pastry, an empty coffee cup, and a glass of water while completing a 2 km loop of the Course des Cafés, which began and ended at City Hall.

The tradition, known as the Waiters’ Race, made a return to the city after a hiatus of more than 13 years. It was held in the heart of Paris as part of the city’s efforts to showcase its charm ahead of the Olympics and its bid to shine in the Olympic spotlight for its first Summer Games in a century.

The race celebrates the skilled and sometimes temperamental men and women who have contributed to the fame of Parisian restaurants and cafés. Reports indicate that the inaugural waiters’ race took place approximately 110 years ago, in 1914.

In this year’s race, Pauline Van Wymeersch emerged as the winner of the women’s category, completing the race in 14 minutes and 12 seconds. Having started working as a server at the age of 16, Van Wymeersch, now 34, expressed her deep attachment to her profession, stating, “It’s in my skin. I cannot leave it.”

In the men’s category, Samy Lamrous secured victory with a time of 13 minutes and 30 seconds. Both winners were awarded medals, two tickets each for the Olympic opening ceremony on July 26 along the River Seine, and a night’s stay at a Paris hotel.

Despite the festive atmosphere, participants acknowledged the demanding nature of their profession. In France, waiters and waitresses are renowned for their assertiveness and occasional brusqueness, traits that reflect their pride in their work.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, underscored the significance of cafés and restaurants, describing the city’s wait staff as “the soul of Paris.”