Weather Update: Kerala to Experience Summer Rains for Next 4 Days

Kerala, currently enduring sweltering temperatures, is set to experience relief in the form of summer rains throughout the week. According to the weather forecast, these rains are expected to occur daily in select districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki, as projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has alerted about the possibility of waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast until late tonight.

The forecast indicates that Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts will witness summer rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam likely to experience them on March 28. However, despite this anticipated rainfall, Kerala has received a meager 1.4mm of precipitation recently, significantly below the usual 18.8 mm. This stark contrast is evident when compared to previous years, with data showing a five-year average rainfall of 20mm, largely due to widespread precipitation in the southern districts.

In March, regions like Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam typically record substantial rainfall. However, this year, these areas have witnessed a notable decline in precipitation. For instance, Pathanamthitta, usually receiving 63 mm of rain, has recorded only 8.9 mm so far, while Ernakulam has seen a mere 6.4 mm, compared to the five-year high of 40 mm. Given the rough seas and potential for sea attacks, fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution, adhering to safety instructions and avoiding coastal areas until the situation improves.