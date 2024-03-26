American space weather forecasters issue a geomagnetic storm watch

American space weather forecasters have issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Monday (Mar 25), warning that solar eruptions may disrupt radio transmissions on Earth. However, these eruptions are also expected to produce stunning auroras visible in both the northern and southern hemispheres, including regions of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Aurora borealis, or the northern lights, and aurora australis, or the southern lights, will illuminate the skies due to recent solar eruptions. These phenomena are anticipated to be visible on Monday (Mar 25) night in various locations, including Scotland, parts of the US extending to the south and the midwest, and southern Australia from Victoria to Western Australia.

These captivating displays of light occur when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere at incredible speeds, up to 72 million kilometers per hour, redirected toward the poles by the planet’s magnetic field.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology’s space weather forecasting center issued an alert on Monday morning, indicating a severe solar storm in progress that could lead to the visibility of the Southern Lights. According to the Bureau, Tasmania, Victoria’s coastline, and Western Australia’s southwest coast are among the potential viewing locations. Although these lights are typically observed near the poles, severe solar storms can extend their visibility further.

The Bureau advises individuals to seek dark locations with unobstructed southern views, with sites away from urban areas being ideal between 10:00 pm and 2:00 am (local time) for observing the Southern Lights.

While the solar flare’s plasma outburst may disrupt radio communications on Earth, the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, assures the public that there is no cause for alarm. Although high-frequency radio transmissions, such as those used in aircraft communication, may be affected, most commercial aircraft have satellite transmission backups. Additionally, satellite operators and power grids may experience minor difficulties, but they are manageable.

Overall, for those with clear skies at higher latitudes, this presents a remarkable opportunity to witness the illuminated skies, as noted by the forecaster at NOAA.