Anne Hathaway opens up about her miscarriage before welcoming her two sons

Anne Hathaway has revealed the challenges she faced on her fertility journey. She shares two sons, Jonathan, aged 8, and Jack, aged 4, with her husband Adam Shulman. In a recent interview, she opened up about the difficulties she encountered, including experiencing a miscarriage in 2015 during her six-week run in the off-Broadway play Grounded.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its March cover story, Hathaway disclosed, “The first time it didn’t work out for me.” She recounted the emotional strain of having to give birth onstage every night while performing in the play. Despite not disclosing the news publicly at the time, she felt compelled to share her experience with her close friends. Hathaway explained, “It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine.”

Having been through the ordeal, Hathaway wanted to offer support to others facing similar challenges. She emphasized the difficulty of longing for something deeply and grappling with feelings of uncertainty. Hathaway welcomed her first son, Jonathan, in 2016, and has since been candid about her fertility struggles, including when announcing her second pregnancy with Jack.

In a heartfelt Instagram post in 2019, she acknowledged the complexities of her journey to motherhood and expressed solidarity with those experiencing fertility issues. Hathaway aimed to be transparent with her followers about her experiences, recognizing the importance of honesty in addressing the stigma surrounding infertility.

Reflecting on the prevalence of miscarriages, Hathaway highlighted the need for open conversations about fertility struggles. She expressed her desire to provide comfort and support to others navigating similar challenges. Hathaway has become increasingly vocal about fertility and motherhood, advocating for greater awareness and understanding of these issues. She emphasized the importance of destigmatizing fertility struggles and promoting empathy and support within communities.