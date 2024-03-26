Astrological predictions for today, March 26

Today is Udaya Tithi Pratipada and Tuesday of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will last till 2:56 pm today, after which Dwitiya Tithi will start. Dhruva Yoga will last till 10.17 pm tonight. Also today there will be Dwipushkar Yoga. Apart from this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 1:34 pm today. Mercury entered Aries at 3.06 pm last night.

Aries

The obstacles that started without any reason will end on their own. Today you may get some good news from your maternal side. Today your mind will be happy.

Taurus

There is a need to be a little cautious financially. Today you may have a partnership with a foreign company. Family relationships will get stronger.

Gemini

Today your day will be more beneficial than before. Before starting any new business, take advice from experienced people. It will be good for you if you concentrate on your work with restraint and patience.

Cancer

Before starting any new business today, take someone’s advice. Today is a very good day for writers. You will get relief from suffering.

Also Read: Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to make her debut in politics

Leo

Today, you need to control your speech. Today will not be a day conducive to hard work for students. Today you will have to work harder for better results.

Virgo

You will be successful in court work today. The day will be good for students. Will concentrate on my studies.

Libra

Today your day will be generally profitable. Avoid interfering in anyone’s affairs today. Do not invest money in any big project today.

Scorpio

All your pending work will be completed. Today you will get the support of an influential person. You will also be appreciated in your workplace. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health.

Sagittarius

Today your mind will be full of enthusiasm. Avoid doing any risky work today. Be careful while leaving the house. There is a need to be careful in money transactions

Capricorn

Today will be a day of change for people associated with the field of engineering. Today you can also change your job. Today you will have to avoid sharing your future planning with people.

Aquarius

Today is the day to move forward with your hard work and dedication. Today you may feel bad about what someone close to you said. Health will remain good.

Pisces

Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. Today you may get new career-related opportunities. You may also get a job in a new firm.