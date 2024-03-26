Best places to visit in Varanasi

Varanasi also known as Kashi, or Benares holds a place of irreplaceable importance in Indian culture and spirituality. The spot on the Ganges River. This city is one of the oldest continuously inhabited places on Earth. Varanasi is known for its ghats (stepped bathing platforms), temples and religious rituals.

1.Ghats of Varanasi: These stone steps lead devotees down to the river, where they bathe, pray and cremate their dead loved ones. Each ghat has a unique story: Dashashwamedh Ghat is said to be where Brahma did his big creation dance; Manikarnika Ghat promises instant moksha (liberation from the cycle) if you die here; Assi Ghat was home to legendary sage Markandey.

2.Ganga Aarti: Every night on the Dasaswamedh Ghat section of the riverbank there’s an hour-long ceremony during which people pay homage to Mother Ganga by floating flower-filled leaf boats with candles lit upon them out onto the waterway. Priests wearing orange robes choreograph proceedings while chanting hymns, waving incense sticks in mesmerizing patterns with others’ movements and shining oil lamps that blind but somehow open your soul. It’s quite a thing.

3.Temples of Varanasi: There are so many temples here dedicated to various gods. The holiest, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Other notable temples include the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple and the Durga Temple.

4.Cultural Heritage: The Banarasi sarees are intricately designed and crafted; wedding women wear them with pride all over India. Artists from far and wide come to perform at annual events such as Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh (music festival) and Dhrupad Mela (dance event.

5. Cremation Ghats and Funeral Rites: Cremation is not practiced everywhere in India, but it is done openly in Varanasi. At Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, two of the riverbank steps that lead down to the water, pyres burn night and day. The fire never goes out; fresh logs are added as needed.