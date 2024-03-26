Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to again lock horns in a high-intensity match on Tuesday

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, who battled in the finals of the previous IPL season, will face off once more in a highly anticipated match on Tuesday. Scheduled for March 23 at 7:30 pm IST, match seven of IPL 2024 will take place at CSK’s home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK enters IPL 2024 with a commanding victory against RCB in their first match. However, they need to enhance their performance to secure another win in the tournament. In their previous match, none of the CSK batsmen exceeded 37 runs, highlighting the team’s need to bolster their batting performance.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans clinched a thrilling victory against the formidable Mumbai Indians in their recent match, with five wickets falling in the final 13 balls. Determined to bounce back after falling short in the 2023 final, the Titans are eager to accumulate wins and progress further in the tournament.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Head-to-head statistics reveal that Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have clashed five times in IPL history. Among these encounters, the Gaikwad-led CSK has emerged victorious in two matches, while the Shubman Gill-led GT has won three.

Regarding the pitch report, the Chepauk Stadium typically favors the bowling side. Previous matches have seen teams opting to bowl first after winning the toss, and this trend may continue ahead of Tuesday’s match. While the pitch initially supports spinners, it gradually improves for batting as the game progresses.

Regarding the weather forecast, Chennai is expected to experience a temperature of around 29 degrees Celsius during the match, with high humidity reaching 77 percent. Rain is not anticipated.

Predicted playing XI line-ups for both teams include:

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: RD Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, DJ Mitchell, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), DL Chahar, M Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, TU Deshpande

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, DA Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, R Tewatia, Rashid Khan, UT Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, SH Johnson

In terms of prediction, Chennai Super Kings are favored to win the match.

Match details:

Match: IPL 2024, Match 7, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app