Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 48,920, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained firm at Rs 49,000 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6812.4 per gram up by Rs.729. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6240.2 per gram up by Rs.668. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.99%, whereas in the last month it has been -6.06%.The cost of silver is Rs.77900 per kg up by Rs.500 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 65,900 per 10 gram, down by Rs 121 or 0.18%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,780 per kg, lower by Rs 143 or 0.19%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,172.82 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,173.70 per ounce. Price of spot silver was flat at $24.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $906.10 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,009.14.