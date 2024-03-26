Cricket Australia releases the venues and schedule for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar trophy against India

Cricket Australia has unveiled the venues and schedule for the highly anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The series is set to kick off on November 22, with the first Test scheduled to take place in Perth. Following the opening match, the action will move to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The second Test will be held at the Adelaide Oval and will feature a day-night pink-ball game, running from December 6 to December 10. Subsequently, the tour will proceed to the iconic Gabba cricket ground in Brisbane, where the third Test will be contested from December 14 to December 18. Melbourne will then take center stage for the traditional Boxing Day Test, commencing on December 26. Finally, the New Year’s Test, marking the conclusion of the series, will commence in Sydney on January 3, 2025.

It is noteworthy that India has emerged victorious in their last two Test series Down Under, triumphing in 2018 and 2021. With such a strong track record, anticipation is high for another thrilling showdown between the two cricketing powerhouses.

