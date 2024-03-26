Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces 6-day holiday for public, private sector employees

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees. Employees will get a 4-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr in April.

Most employees would get four days off from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29, 1445). Since Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the Kingdom, Saudi residents will get six consecutive days off. Employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

The ministry also said that employers must adhere to what has been stipulated in the second paragraph of Article 24 of the executive regulation of the Labor Law.

However, UAE residents will get up to nine days off in April to celebrate Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr. As per the list of holidays announced by the UAE government for public and private sectors, residents will get a break from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid is on April 10. If the month lasts 29 days, the Islamic festival is on April 9.