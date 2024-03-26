Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces holidays

Kuwait City: The Council of Ministers in Kuwait announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees working in the public sector. The holidays will start on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Most employees would get three days off from Tuesday, April 9 (Ramadan 30, 1445). Since Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the Gulf country, Kuwaiti residents will get five consecutive days off. Employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced a 4-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr starting from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29, 1445). Residents in the Kingdom will enjoy six consecutive days off and employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

However, UAE residents will get up to nine days off in April to celebrate Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr. As per the list of holidays announced by the UAE government for public and private sectors, residents will get a break from Ramadan 29 (April 8) till Shawwal 3. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid is on April 10. If the month lasts 29 days, the Islamic festival is on April 9. In UAE, employees will return to work only on April 15.