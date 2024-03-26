First look, cast and everything you need to know about ‘You’ season 5

Excited for the next season of You? We definitely are, and Netflix has just spilled the beans on what’s in store for fans of the hit series starring Penn Badgley as the infamous Joe Goldberg. Badgley will once again step into the shoes of the psycho serial killer, a role that has garnered him widespread recognition on television. Filming for the highly anticipated fifth season of You is currently in progress, and fans have been treated to the first glimpse of Joe’s character in the upcoming season.

The fourth season of You concluded with a suspenseful cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering about Joe’s fate as he embarked on a new relationship with a woman named Kate. Will he finally confront the repercussions of his actions?

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect from You Season 5. Brace yourselves, as this will mark the final chapter of the series. The initial sneak peek into the franchise’s finale dropped on March 25, showcasing Penn’s character navigating the streets of New York City clad in an ensemble of black, brown, and grey.

Netflix officially confirmed the fifth season with the unveiling of the first look, accompanied by the caption: “Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production.”

As for the cast, Penn Badgley returns to portray the iconic character of Joe Goldberg, while Charlotte Ritchie takes on the role of Kate. Joining the ensemble is Madeleine Brewer as Bronte, described as “a free-spirited playwright who’s bound to intrigue Joe.”

Stepping into the shoes of the showrunners for the final season are Michael Foley and Justin W Lo, succeeding series creator Sera Gamble.

While Netflix has yet to announce the official release date, the show was renewed for its fifth season back in March 2023. Fans can anticipate the new season to premiere sometime in 2024, with filming already underway. If all goes according to plan, the curtain will close on Joe Goldberg’s gripping saga by the end of the year.