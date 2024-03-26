Golden Globes to air for next five years on CBS and Paramount+

The Golden Globes has clinched a lucrative five-year broadcasting agreement with CBS, marking a remarkable turnaround for the prestigious awards ceremony. Under this deal, the gala will ascend to a prominent position in the movie industry’s journey towards the Oscars, with CBS broadcasting it and Paramount live-streaming it starting from the following year.

This development follows a tumultuous period for the Golden Globes, which faced a broadcasting hiatus in 2022 amid swirling allegations of corruption and scandal. However, this year’s broadcast on CBS, reportedly secured at a discounted rate, managed to attract a decent viewership despite facing criticism over the host’s performance.

Jay Penske, Chairman and CEO of Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions, expressed satisfaction in the continuation of the partnership with CBS, commending their unwavering support during challenging times. “We’re incredibly proud to extend our association with CBS for the Golden Globes,” stated Jay Penske. “CBS demonstrated remarkable support for the Globes during a particularly challenging period and recognized its intrinsic value while exhibiting the foresight, creativity, and commitment to bring this iconic event to its diverse platforms.”

George Cheeks, CEO of CBS, also weighed in on the collaboration in an official statement. “CBS’ collaboration with the Globes for this year’s broadcast was a significant triumph for both parties and set a strong foundation for awards shows in 2024,” Cheeks remarked in a statement.

He further elaborated, “The Globes is an unparalleled live event that adds another premier special and invaluable promotional platform to CBS’ annual lineup. I am thrilled to enhance our partnership with Jay [Penske] and the entire team to propel the Globes into the future.”

The Golden Globes, recognizing excellence in both television and film, have undergone substantial transformations under new ownership led by Todd Boehly. Initiatives to refurbish the awards’ reputation included dissolving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and broadening the pool of international critics responsible for selecting winners.