Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire launches S2 Mulholland: Details

Mumbai: The premium battery-powered motorcycle manufacturer LiveWire, a division of Harley-Davidson, has introduced an all-new electric cruiser, S2 Mulholland. It has been released in the USA with a price tag of 15,999 USD (roughly Rs 13.37 lakh). This is the fourth model from LiveWire.

The motorcycle comes with a round-shaped headlight setup, paired with sleek LED indicators at both ends. The model features a flat handlebar, featuring bar-end mirrors.

A powerful 10.5kWh battery setup has been placed at the lower end, and it is linked with a 63kW motor to deliver maximum power. The motorcycle can do 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and provides a range of 195km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 160kmph.

The S2 Mulholland has been developed using an aluminum frame, supported by fully adjustable Hitachi front forks at the front and a preload and rebound adjustable mono-shock at the back. On the braking front, it is handled by Brembo M4.32 calipers. These units are placed on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear stylish alloy wheels.