Honda launches CB125R: Details

Mumbai: Leading bike maker Honda has launched CB125R in the global market. The vehicle has been introduced at the price tag of 4,249 British pounds (roughly Rs 4.48 lakh).It is not confirmed yet whether CB125R will arrive in the Indian market or not.

The bike has been introduced in four different color options, which include Reef Sea Blue Metallic with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic, Matt Cynos Gray Metallic with Black, Pearl Splendor Red with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic and Pearl Cool White with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic.

It is powered by a robust 124.9cc engine. The unit generates a maximum output of 14.74 bhp at 1,000 RPM and a peak torque of 11.6 Nm at 8,000. This engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

The CB125R comes with a round-shape headlight setup, alloy wheels with disc breaks at both ends, under-belly exhaust, and chrome finish footrest for the rear passengers. It also has a split seating arrangement. On the suspension setup, it gets a telescopic fork at the front, while the rear has been treated with a mono-shock.