Honda launches made-in-India Elevate: Details

Mar 26, 2024, 01:48 pm IST

Mumbai: Honda launched its made-in-India Elevate in the international market. The SUV has been introduced under the nameplate WR-V in Japan. This is the first time a model has been exported from India to Japan.

The SUV  features  a  piano black grill at the front with a chromo finish company’s logo, LED headlight setup  paired with sleek LED Day Running Lights (DRLs). It is 4312mm in length, 1650mm in height, 1790mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2650mm.

The newly launched WR-V is powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine, generating a max power of 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a either 6-speed Manual or a 7-speed (CVT) transmission.

