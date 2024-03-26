HP launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HP launched new gaming laptop named ‘HP Omen Transcend 14’ in India. The device was unveiled earlier this year in January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The laptop is offered in two colours

HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the Shadow Black shade, while the Ceramic White colour option is priced at Rs. 1,75,999. The laptop is currently available for pre-orders in India via the HP official site and Amazon. It will go on sale in the country starting April 3.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, edge-to-edge glass, and Low Blue Light protection. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

HP’s new laptop is equipped with an HP True Vision 1080p full-HD IR camera with support for temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. It also comes with dual speakers tuned by HyperX Audio with support for HP Audio Boost, and DTS X Ultra. The laptop also has a full-size, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is backed by a 71Wh battery with support for 140W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one headphone/microphone jack combo.