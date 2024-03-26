IPL 2024: Full schedule of Indian Premier League

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League has began on March 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League 2024. The final of the tournament will take place on May 26 in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. MA Chidambaram Stadium or the Chepauk, also the home of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, has earlier hosted the finals of the tournament in 2011 and 2012.

There are 10 teams participating in IPL 2024. A total of 21 matches will take place across 10 cities during the first phase of the event. Each team will participate in at least 3 and at most 5 matches.

The matches will be played in the afternoon and at night . Afternoon matches will start at 3.30 pm IST (6 am EDT) and night matches will commence at 7.30 pm IST (10 am EDT). The

league matches will take place till 19 May, while the two qualifiers will take place on May 21 and 24. The eliminator will take place May 22.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host an electrifying Qualifier 1 clash on May 21, followed by the exciting Eliminator on May 22. The Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 24, followed by the summit clash on Sunday, May 26.

IPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE:

1. March 22, 8:00 pm IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

2. March 23, 3:30 pm IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

3. March 23, 7:30 pm IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

4. March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

5. March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

6. March 25, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

7. March 26, 7:30 pm IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai.

8. March 27, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

9. March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur.

10. March 29, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

11. March 30, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

12. March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

13. March 31, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag.

14. April 1, 7:30 pm IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai.

15. April 2, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

16. April 3, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag.

17. April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

18. April 5, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

19. April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur

20. April 7, 3:30 pm IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai.

21. April 7, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.

22. CSK vs KKR April 8 Chennai 7:30 PM

23. PBKS vs SRH April 9 Mohali 7:30 PM

24. RR vs GT April 10 Jaipur 7:30 PM

25. MI vs RCB April 11 Mumbai 7:30 PM

26. LSG vs DC April 12 Lucknow 7:30 PM

27. PBKS vs RR April 13 Mohali 7:30 PM

28. KKR vs LSG April 14 Kolkata 3:30 PM

29. MI vs CSK April 14 Mumabi 7:30 PM

30. RCB vs SRH April 15 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

31. GT vs DC April 16 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

32. KKR vs RR April 17 Kolkata 7:30 PM

33. PBKS vs MI April 18 Mohali 7:30 PM

34. LSG vs CSK April 19 Lucknow 7:30 PM

35. DC vs SRH April 20 Delhi 7:30 PM

36. KKR vs RCB April 21 Kolkata 3:30 PM

37. PBKS vs GT April 21 Mohali 7:30 PM

38. RR vs MI April 22 Jaipur 7:30 PM

39. CSK vs LSG April 23 Chennai 7:30 PM

40. DC vs GT April 24 Delhi 7:30 PM

41. SRH vs RCB April 25 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

42. KKR vs PBKS April 26 Kolkata 7:30 PM

43. DC vs MI April 27 Delhi 3:30 PM

44. LSG vs RR April 27 Lucknow 7:30 PM

45. GT vs RCB April 28 Ahmedabad 3:30PM

46. CSK vs SRH April 28 Chennai 7:30 PM

47. KKR vs DC April 29 Kolkata 7:30 PM

48. LSG vs MI April 30 Lucknow 7:30 PM

49. CSK vs PBKS May 1 Chennai 7:30 PM

50. SRH vs RR May 2 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

51. MI vs KKR May 3 Mumbai 7:30 PM

52. RCB vs GT May 4 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

53. PBKS vs CSK May 5 Dharamsala 3:30 PM

54. LSG vs KKR May 5 Lucknow 7:30 PM

55. MI vs SRH May 6 Mumbai 7`:30 PM

56. DC vs RR May 7 Delhi 7:30 PM

57. SRH vs LSG May 8 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

58. PBKS vs RCB May 9 Dharamasala 7:30 PM

59. GT vs CSK May 10 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

60. KKR vs MI May 11 Kolkata 7:30 PM

61. CSK vs RR May 12 Chennai 3:30 PM

62. RCB vs DC May 12 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

63. GT vs KKR May 13 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

64. DC VS LSG May 14 Delhi 7:30 PM

65. RR vs PBKS May 15 Guwahati 7:30 PM

66. SRH vs GT May 16 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

67. MI vs LSG May 17 Mumbai 7:30 PM

68. RCB vs CSK May 18 Bengaluru 7:30 PM

69. SRH vs PBKS May 19 Hyderabad 3:30 PM

70. RR vs KKR May 19 Guwahati 7:30 PM

71. Qualifier 1 May 21 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

72. Eliminator May 22 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

73. Qualififer 2 May 24 Chennai 7:30 PM

74. Final May 26 Chennai 7:30 PM