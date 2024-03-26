DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

IPL 2024: Full schedule of Indian Premier League

Mar 26, 2024, 09:52 am IST

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League has began on March 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League 2024. The final of the tournament will take place on May 26 in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. MA Chidambaram Stadium or the Chepauk, also the home of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, has earlier hosted the finals of the tournament in 2011 and 2012.

There are 10 teams participating in IPL 2024. A total of 21 matches will take place across 10 cities during the first phase of the event. Each team will participate in at least 3 and at most 5 matches.

The matches will be played in the afternoon and at night . Afternoon matches will start at 3.30 pm IST (6 am EDT) and night matches will commence at 7.30 pm IST (10 am EDT). The

league matches will take place till 19 May, while the two qualifiers will take place on May 21 and 24. The eliminator will take place May 22.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host an electrifying Qualifier 1 clash on May 21, followed by the exciting Eliminator on May 22. The Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 24, followed by the summit clash on Sunday, May 26.

IPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE:

1. March 22, 8:00 pm IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

2. March 23, 3:30 pm IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

3. March 23, 7:30 pm IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

4. March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

5. March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

6. March 25, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

7. March 26, 7:30 pm IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai.

8. March 27, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

9. March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur.

10. March 29, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

11. March 30, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

12. March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

13. March 31, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag.

14. April 1, 7:30 pm IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai.

15. April 2, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

16. April 3, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag.

17. April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

18. April 5, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

19. April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur

20. April 7, 3:30 pm IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai.

21. April 7, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.

22.    CSK vs KKR    April 8    Chennai    7:30 PM

23.    PBKS vs SRH    April 9    Mohali    7:30 PM

24.    RR vs GT    April 10    Jaipur    7:30 PM

25.    MI vs RCB    April 11    Mumbai    7:30 PM

26.    LSG vs DC    April 12    Lucknow    7:30 PM

27.    PBKS vs RR    April 13    Mohali    7:30 PM

28.    KKR vs LSG    April 14    Kolkata    3:30 PM

29.    MI vs CSK    April 14    Mumabi    7:30 PM

30.    RCB vs SRH    April 15    Bengaluru    7:30 PM

31.    GT vs DC    April 16    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM

32.    KKR vs RR    April 17    Kolkata    7:30 PM

33.    PBKS vs MI    April 18    Mohali    7:30 PM

34.    LSG vs CSK    April 19    Lucknow    7:30 PM

35.    DC vs SRH    April 20    Delhi    7:30 PM

36.    KKR vs RCB    April 21    Kolkata    3:30 PM

37.    PBKS vs GT    April 21    Mohali    7:30 PM

38.    RR vs MI    April 22    Jaipur    7:30 PM

39.    CSK vs LSG    April 23    Chennai    7:30 PM

40.    DC vs GT    April 24    Delhi    7:30 PM

41.    SRH vs RCB    April 25    Hyderabad    7:30 PM

42.    KKR vs PBKS    April 26    Kolkata    7:30 PM

43.    DC vs MI    April 27    Delhi    3:30 PM

44.    LSG vs RR    April 27    Lucknow    7:30 PM

45.    GT vs RCB    April 28    Ahmedabad    3:30PM

46.    CSK vs SRH    April 28    Chennai    7:30 PM

47.    KKR vs DC    April 29    Kolkata    7:30 PM

48.    LSG vs MI    April 30    Lucknow    7:30 PM

49.    CSK vs PBKS    May 1    Chennai    7:30 PM

50.    SRH vs RR    May 2    Hyderabad    7:30 PM

51.    MI vs KKR    May 3    Mumbai    7:30 PM

52.    RCB vs GT    May 4    Bengaluru    7:30 PM

53.    PBKS vs CSK    May 5    Dharamsala    3:30 PM

54.    LSG vs KKR    May 5    Lucknow    7:30 PM

55.    MI vs SRH    May 6    Mumbai    7`:30 PM

56.    DC vs RR    May 7    Delhi    7:30 PM

57.    SRH vs LSG    May 8    Hyderabad    7:30 PM

58.    PBKS vs RCB    May 9    Dharamasala    7:30 PM

59.    GT vs CSK    May 10    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM

60.    KKR vs MI    May 11    Kolkata    7:30 PM

61.    CSK vs RR    May 12    Chennai    3:30 PM

62.    RCB vs DC    May 12    Bengaluru    7:30 PM

63.    GT vs KKR    May 13    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM

64.    DC VS LSG    May 14    Delhi    7:30 PM

65.    RR vs PBKS    May 15    Guwahati    7:30 PM

66.    SRH vs GT    May 16    Hyderabad    7:30 PM

67.    MI vs LSG    May 17    Mumbai    7:30 PM

68.    RCB vs CSK    May 18    Bengaluru    7:30 PM

69.    SRH vs PBKS    May 19    Hyderabad    3:30 PM

70.    RR vs KKR    May 19    Guwahati    7:30 PM

71.    Qualifier 1    May 21    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM

72.    Eliminator    May 22    Ahmedabad    7:30 PM

73.    Qualififer 2    May 24    Chennai    7:30 PM

74.    Final    May 26    Chennai    7:30 PM

