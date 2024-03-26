IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik once again

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Dinesh Karthik once again showcased his prowess in the death overs, playing a crucial role in guiding his team to a tense victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Karthik’s unbeaten 28 off just 10 balls, coupled with a 48-run partnership for the seventh wicket with RCB’s impact substitute Mahipal Lomror, propelled his team to chase down the target of 177 in 19.2 overs.

In a nail-biting finish, Karthik seized the opportunity in the last over, facing PBKS bowler Arshdeep Singh. He struck a six and a four off the first two deliveries, steering RCB to their first win of the IPL 2024 season. Karthik showcased his batting prowess by scooping the first ball towards fine-leg for a six and following it up with a boundary down the ground, securing victory for RCB.

Entering the crease in the 17th over after the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Karthik faced the challenging situation with composure. Despite losing Anuj Rawat early in the over, Karthik and Lomror displayed exceptional batting skills, keeping RCB’s hopes alive in the chase.

Lomror initiated the charge by hitting two fours in the 17th over and later dispatching Arshdeep for a six and a four in the subsequent over. Karthik took charge in the 19th over, where RCB still required 23 runs off 12 balls. He smashed former RCB bowler Harshal Patel for a six and a four, significantly reducing the target to 10 runs in the final over.

With nerves of steel, Karthik sealed the victory by striking two consecutive boundaries in the last over, capping off a remarkable chase for RCB. Virat Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings of 77 runs off 49 balls and two catches. RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Friday, March 29.