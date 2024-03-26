Kegel exercises for improving sex life

Several people face problems in their sex life due to erectile dysfunction (inability to get a proper erection) or premature ejaculation (ejaculating too soon). Women too lose their vaginal tone and don’t enjoy sex that much. Kegel exercises which take only 10 seconds can come to the rescue and help both men and women facing these problems.

Kegel exercises can prevent or control urinary incontinence and other pelvic floor problems. Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which support the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum. You can do Kegel exercises, also known as pelvic floor muscle training, just about any time.

The next time you urinate, make it a point to figure out what muscles you need to target while doing Kegel exercises. You can do so by holding your urine halfway through urination, and see which muscles are helping you stop the flow of urine. These are the muscles you will need to target.

Start by contracting these muscles and hold this contraction for as long as you can. After this, you can release these muscles. You repeat this exercise 10 times, thrice every day.

Know how kegel exercises help:

For men:

Helps beat premature ejaculation

Helps improve bladder control, which in turn helps in beating premature ejaculation.

Prevents urinary continence: By strengthening your pelvic muscles and improving bladder control, these exercises help in preventing urinary incontinence which can occur as you age.

Prevents erectile dysfunction: Erectile dysfunction occurs when there isn’t enough blood flowing to the penis. Kegel exercises can help combat this by improving blood flow to your pelvic region.

For women:

Can help prevent urinary incontinence in women

Can help improve sexual function: Kegel exercises are known to increase sexual pleasure in women as they can help strengthen the vaginal muscles resulting in more intense contractions during orgasm.