Large boat collides with a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore causing it to collapse

Video footage circulating on social media captures the dramatic moment when a large boat collided with a section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing a portion of the bridge to collapse early on Tuesday (Mar 26).

Reports indicate that the collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time, resulting in multiple vehicles plunging into the water below.

The video, widely shared on X, depicts the impact of the vessel as it struck the bridge, sparking a fire before sinking into the river.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries. However, rescue teams are actively searching for several individuals who may be in the water.

In response to the incident, the Maryland Transportation Authority took swift action, closing all lanes in both directions and diverting traffic away from the area to facilitate rescue operations.

An official statement from the Maryland Transportation Authority on X confirmed the closure of all lanes on the Key Bridge, with traffic being rerouted as necessary.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott confirmed his awareness of the situation and indicated that he was en route to the scene. He assured the public that emergency responders were on site and that efforts were underway to address the situation.

Similarly, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. provided reassurance on social media, informing the public that rescue operations were in progress and urging for prayers for those affected.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, named after the renowned composer of the “Star Spangled Banner,” holds historical significance as a vital link of Interstate 695 and the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor. Erected in 1977, it stands as a symbol of the city’s heritage and connectivity.