Lifestyle changes for better sex

Sex is not just about pleasure and reproduction, it has several health benefits. But, unhealthy lifestyles can affect the sex lives of many young couples.

Here are some lifestyle changes that can make sex life better:

1. Start exercising: Regular exercises will improve sex life. Exercises like running, walking, swimming and dance will ensure sufficient blood flow to your genital areas. Exercises like abdominal crunches, leg lunges and push-ups will make your muscles strong and make you a better lover. Additionally, exercising will release ‘feel-good’ endorphins that will make you feel happier.

Smoking can affect your sex life in more ways than one.

2. Right food: Eat a balanced and rich food. If you are short on energy and stamina, then consider eating bananas and strawberries. If you have stress, then consider having a glass of red wine.\

3. Quit smoking and alcohol: Smoking can affect your sex life. It can decrease blood flow to the penis, make you feel stressed and lower your stamina. Also, research has found that it reduces sexual desire in men. As for alcohol, a glass of wine may help you relax but anything more will decrease your sex drive.

4. Get enough sleep: Sleep deprivation can seriously impact your libido. According to a research conducted by researchers from University of Chicago, men who got less than five hours of sleep at night had lower levels of testosterone. Therefore, it is important that you get 7-8 hours of sleep to boost your sexual performance.

5. Lose weight: Obesity is among the many causes of erectile dysfunction, and can seriously impact a person’s sex life. According to a study published in British Medical Journal (BMJ), obese men were two and half times likelier to suffer from erection problems than their non-obese counterparts.

6. Reduce stress: Stress is quite common in today’s fast paced life. Meditation, massages and having a good attitude are just some things that will help you manage stress.

7. Let your feelings out: According to a study led by Nayla Avada, letting your feelings out can lead to a more satisfactory sex life. Ambivalence of both partners is related to greater emotional distress and more sexual and relational difficulties in the couples.