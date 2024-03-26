Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know how to check your name on the voter list online

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The voting for the elections will start on April 19, 2024, and will end on June 1, 2024. The ECI has launched the Voter Help App (VHA). The new app will allows users to check their names on the voter list. There are many other ways through which voters can check their names on the voter list.

A step-by-step guide on how to check your name on the voter list online

Step 1: Visit the government’s electoral search portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ on your smartphone. Once on the website, you will see three ways to search for your name in the voter’s list – Search by Details, Search by EPIC, and Search by Mobile.

Search by Details:

Step 2: Select your State and language.

Step 3: Enter your personal details – Name, Middle Name, Surname, Date of Birth, Age, Gender, Relatives’ Name, Last Name.

Step 4: Enter your Location – District and Assembly Constituency. If you don’t know your Assembly Constituency, try using the other two methods.

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click on Search.

Search by EPIC:

You will need your EPIC number for this process.

Step 1: Visit the government’s electoral search portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ on your smartphone. Once on the website, you will see three ways to search for your name in the voter’s list – Search by Details, Search by EPIC, and Search by Mobile.

Step 2: Choose your language.

Step 3: Enter your EPIC Number and State.

Step 4: Enter Captcha and click on Search.

Search by Mobile:

Step 1: Visit the government’s electoral search portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ on your smartphone. Once on the website, you will see three ways to search for your name in the voter’s list – Search by Details, Search by EPIC, and Search by Mobile.

Step 2: Choose your State and language.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number, followed by a captcha.

Step 4: Click on “Send OTP” to receive a one-time password on your smartphone.

Step 5: Enter the OTP you received on your smartphone and click on Search.

After completing any of these methods, you should find your name in the voter’s list along with personal details, polling station information, confirmed voting date, and election official details.