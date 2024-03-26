Microplastics have been detected in ancient soil samples for the first time

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers have made the unprecedented discovery of microplastics in ancient soil samples, marking the first instance of such a finding. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the approach to preserving archaeological treasures.

The discovery was made by scientists from the University of York, who detected microplastics in soil samples dating back to the first or second century CE, retrieved from layers buried more than 23 feet (7.01 meters) beneath the surface. This revelation challenges the long-held assumption of the pristine nature of archaeological deposits.

As detailed in their study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, the researchers identified 16 different types of microplastic polymers in both contemporary and archived soil samples. Microplastics are minute fragments of plastic, measuring less than five millimeters (0.2 inches) in size, formed as larger plastic items degrade either chemically or physically over time. They were once commonly utilized in beauty products until approximately 2020.

While the environmental and health implications of microplastics have been widely acknowledged, this discovery suggests that they could also prompt a significant reassessment within the field of archaeology.

In recent years, there has been growing concern over the presence of microplastics in the environment and their potential impact on human health. This study indicates that microplastic contamination may fundamentally alter archaeological practices.

Professor John Schofield from the University of York emphasized the importance of these findings, highlighting the revelation that archaeological deposits previously believed to be pristine are, in fact, tainted by plastic contamination. This realization could call into question the scientific integrity of such deposits and necessitate a reevaluation of preservation strategies.

David Jennings, the chief executive of York Archaeology, elaborated on the potential consequences of microplastic contamination on organic remains, citing the example of the Viking artifacts found at Coppergate in York. He noted that the presence of microplastics could alter the soil chemistry, potentially accelerating the decay of organic materials and rendering the traditional practice of preserving archaeology in situ inappropriate.