‘My birthplace has called me back,’ Kangana Ranaut addresses media for the first time since joining BJP

Kangana Ranaut, a former actor who has transitioned into a politician, addressed the press for the first time on Monday following her induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ranaut has been nominated as the candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh and is set to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections on the BJP ticket.

During her interaction with the media on Monday afternoon, the actress extended her wishes for a happy Holi to her fans and also shared insights into her family’s reaction upon her selection as the BJP candidate for Mandi.

Reflecting on her journey, Kangana reminisced about her early days and spoke about her return to her hometown. “I wish all the viewers a very happy Holi. I am fortunate that my birthplace has called me back. If the people of Mandi choose me, I will be dedicated to serving them. There is no doubt about it,” she expressed.

Kangana’s words shed light on her gratitude towards her roots and her willingness to serve the community that has embraced her. She emphasized her commitment to the constituents of Mandi if they entrust her with their support.

This public statement marks a significant moment in Kangana’s political career as she embarks on a new chapter dedicated to representing the people of Mandi in the Lok Sabha. Her remarks underscore her sense of duty and responsibility towards her constituents, reflecting her aspirations to contribute positively to their welfare and development.