Popular Korean star Lee San-yeob ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend

Lee Sang-yeob, a well-known Korean actor celebrated for his roles in numerous successful K-Dramas, exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend on March 24 in a private ceremony held at a wedding hall in Jamsil, Seoul. The intimate event was attended solely by close family and friends, respecting the privacy of his non-celebrity bride.

Fans eagerly anticipated this moment ever since Lee Sang-yeob’s agency, UB Management, revealed last year that the actor would be marrying in March 2024. While details about Lee Sang-yeob’s partner remain confidential, the actor expressed his joy and commitment, stating, “I can’t wait to be a husband like Gyu-jin… just being with her makes perfect sense. It’s a very natural feeling.”

Among the attendees was Lee Sang-yeob’s co-star Yoo Jae-suk, with whom he appeared in the popular reality series Sixth Sense. Yoo Jae-suk served as the distinguished master of ceremonies for the occasion, adding a touch of prestige to the ceremony. Additionally, the event featured a delightful congratulatory performance by the folk duo MeloMance and the talented violinist Deniko.

The wedding, kept low-key, offered fans only a glimpse of Lee Sang-yeob and his bride through a few photos shared online.

Lee Sang-yeob’s illustrious career spans over a decade in the Korean entertainment industry. He has captivated audiences with his performances in films like The Flu and The Day I Died, as well as in dramas such as Signal and While You Were Sleeping. His notable roles in television shows like Sixth Sense have garnered him global popularity. However, details about his bride remain undisclosed, allowing the couple to cherish their privacy amidst the public spotlight.