Ramadan 2024: Rose-infused recipes

Here are 5 rose-infused recipes to try this Ramadan 2024.

Rose Milk

Combine chilled milk with a splash of rose water and a hint of sweetener like honey or sugar. Stir well and garnish with crushed pistachios or dried rose petals. This drink will hydrate you after a day of fasting.

Rose-infused Dates

Simply pit the dates, fill them with a small amount of rose syrup, and let them sit for a few hours to absorb the flavour.

Rosewater Lemonade

Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with cold water, sugar, and a splash of rose water. Adjust the sweetness according to your preference. Serve over ice and garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint.

Rose-infused Rice Pudding

Prepare rice pudding and infuse it with rose water during the cooking process.

Rosewater Flavoured Fruit Salad

Combine a variety of your favourite fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, grapes, and oranges in a large bowl. Drizzle with a mixture of honey and rose water, then toss gently to coat the fruits evenly. Chill the salad before serving.