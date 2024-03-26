RCB responds to Murali Karthik’s controversial remark on Yash Dayal after PBKS tie, ‘He’s treasure’

In the IPL 2024 edition’s sixth match, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squared off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (March 25). Opting to field first, RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, utilized two wickets apiece from Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell to confine Punjab to a total of 176-6. In response, Bengaluru achieved the target in 19.2 overs, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a magnificent 49-ball 77, supported by Mahipal Lomror (17* off 8 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10 balls). During the match, a noteworthy comment by former Indian cricketer turned commentator Murali Karthik regarding Yash Dayal, who transferred to RCB from Gujarat Titans (GT) this season, garnered attention.

In the commentary, Karthik remarked, “Someone’s trash is someone’s treasure,” alluding to Dayal’s move from Gujarat to RCB. Following the game, RCB’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, issued a response to Karthik’s controversial statement. The post read:

Addressing Dayal’s performance against Punjab, he delivered an economical spell, registering figures of 4-0-23-1. In RCB’s inaugural match, where they faced a defeat against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, the 26-year-old endured a costly spell, conceding 38 runs in 3 overs while claiming a wicket. The young cricketer aims to maximize his appearances for the three-time IPL finalists RCB this season and leave a significant impact. In IPL 2023, he encountered a rough patch and was subjected to a barrage of sixes in the final over, unable to defend 29 runs in GT’s loss to KKR. Rinku Singh struck him for five maximums.

Hence, Dayal is eager for a resurgence this season. RCB’s next fixture is against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, scheduled for Friday (March 29).