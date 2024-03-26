Report: Argentina forward Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown

Argentina’s national football team captain, Lionel Messi, saw his teammate and fellow forward, Angel Di Maria, facing a threat at his family residence on the outskirts of Rosario amid a surge in drug-related violence in the city’s central area. This incident occurred shortly after Di Maria expressed his desire to conclude his playing career at his childhood club, Rosario Central. Di Maria, aged 36, is set to feature in a friendly match between Argentina and Costa Rica on Tuesday, March 26, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A menacing message was reportedly left at Di Maria’s family home, stating, “Tell your son Angel not to come back to Rosario because we will kill a family member,” as reported by the news outlet Infobae, citing police sources. The note also included a warning directed at the provincial governor, Maximiliano Pullaro, stating, “Not even Pullaro is going to save you,” alongside a chilling declaration: “We don’t leave paper notes. We leave bullets and dead people behind.”

While the motive behind these threatening messages remains unclear, police authorities have refrained from providing further details despite media inquiries. According to reports, a vehicle left a sign bearing the message intended for the Di Maria family in front of the gated community where the footballer resides.

This alarming incident is not an isolated case, as Argentinean footballers have previously been targeted with similar threats. In 2023, Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi, received a warning preceding an attack by unidentified assailants on a supermarket owned by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s family.