Stock Market: Indian equity indices open lower

Mar 26, 2024, 01:21 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices were down on Tuesday. BSE Sensex is trading at 72,608.01, down 223.93 points, or 0.31%. NSE Nifty is trading  at 22,052.75, down 44 points, or 0.2%.

The broader market was in the green, with the BSE MidCap index up 0.44%, and the BSE SmallCap index was up 0.06%.  Toip gainers  were  Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Britannia, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports & SEZ. Top losers were Eicher Motors, Power Grid Corp., Wipro, Divi’s Lab, Tech Mahindra,  Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers.

A total of  1,564  shares advanced,  2,192 stocks that declined and  170 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,926. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 115, and those that hit a 52-week low was 68.  In addition, 275 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 276 hit the upper circuit

 

