Stock Market: Indian equity indices open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices were down on Tuesday. BSE Sensex is trading at 72,608.01, down 223.93 points, or 0.31%. NSE Nifty is trading at 22,052.75, down 44 points, or 0.2%.

The broader market was in the green, with the BSE MidCap index up 0.44%, and the BSE SmallCap index was up 0.06%. Toip gainers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Britannia, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports & SEZ. Top losers were Eicher Motors, Power Grid Corp., Wipro, Divi’s Lab, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers.

A total of 1,564 shares advanced, 2,192 stocks that declined and 170 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,926. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 115, and those that hit a 52-week low was 68. In addition, 275 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 276 hit the upper circuit