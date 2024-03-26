Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce packs in a lot of PDA as they vacation together in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted indulging in plenty of public displays of affection (PDA) during their recent getaway to the Bahamas. The couple was photographed sharing passionate kisses while enjoying the ocean waters, as documented by images published by The Post.

Additional pictures from their romantic vacation have surfaced online, depicting Taylor and Travis holding hands and soaking up the sunlight on the beach. The duo is currently unwinding together at Harbour Island in the Bahamas, with Taylor sporting a yellow bikini and sunglasses in the snapshots.

Their Bahamas excursion follows a busy period for both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. While Travis has been occupied with his athletic commitments, Taylor has been immersed in her Eras Tour. Having completed legs of the international tour in Tokyo, Australia, and Singapore, Taylor is gearing up for her next performance in Paris in May 2024, featuring Paramore as special guests. Additionally, Taylor Swift is set to release her eleventh studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19.

Throughout their respective endeavors, Taylor and Travis have shown unwavering support for each other’s careers. Taylor was notably present at the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this year, cheering on Travis and his team. As Travis gears up for his summer training camp in July, he and his brother, Jason Kelce, have been engaging fans with episodes of their podcast, “New Heights,” where Travis has also sparked engagement rumors while teasing various conspiracy theories.