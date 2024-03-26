World number three Coco Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami disappointment

Coco Gauff, ranked third in the world, acknowledged that bouncing back from her defeat at the Miami Open against Caroline Garcia wouldn’t be a simple task. However, despite the disappointment, she is already looking ahead to the upcoming claycourt season and the second Grand Slam of the year.

Competing in her hometown tournament in southern Florida, Gauff suffered a 6-3 1-6 6-2 loss to Garcia in the fourth round, contributing to a day marked by surprising upsets at the event.

Speaking to reporters, Gauff expressed her feelings about the loss, stating, “I’m the type of person every loss weighs on me heavy, especially one like today where I felt like I could have done better and I felt like I had the match in control, especially after the second set.” She also mentioned the comfort of being able to return home after the match and rest in her own bed, despite the disappointment of the defeat.

While Gauff acknowledged her disappointment with her performance during the hardcourt season, she expressed excitement for the upcoming claycourt events. The 20-year-old, who clinched the U.S. Open title, expressed her plans to participate in the Stuttgart Open, followed by tournaments in Madrid, Rome, and ultimately the French Open, where she reached the final in 2022 but fell short against Iga Swiatek.

On the other hand, Garcia, who secured victories against four-times major champion Naomi Osaka in the previous round, expressed her delight at advancing to her first quarter-final of the season. She acknowledged the challenges she had faced in recent months but was pleased with her performance, describing the match as a display of “great tennis.” Garcia is set to face Danielle Collins in the next round.