A new study has revealed that the size of human brains is getting larger

A recent study has indicated a trend towards larger human brain sizes, suggesting potential benefits such as increased brain reserve and reduced risk of dementia. Researchers from UC Davis Health arrived at this conclusion by comparing the brain sizes of individuals born in the 1930s with those born in the 1970s, noting a 6.6% increase in brain size among the latter group. The findings were published in JAMA Neurology.

Charles DeCarli, the study’s lead author, emphasized the influence of birth decade on brain size and long-term brain health, suggesting that genetics may also contribute significantly. “Genetics plays a major role in determining brain size, but our findings indicate external influences — such as health, social, cultural, and educational factors — may also play a role,” DeCarli stated.

The study utilized brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from participants in the Framingham Heart Study (FHS), a long-term community-based research endeavor launched in 1948 to investigate heart disease patterns. Initially comprising 5,209 individuals aged 30 to 62, the FHS expanded over 75 years to include subsequent generations. Brain MRIs were conducted between 1999 and 2019 on 3,226 participants, with an average age of approximately 57 at the time of the MRI.

The results revealed that individuals born in the 1930s had an average brain volume of 1,234 milliliters, while those born in the 1970s exhibited a larger volume of 1,321 milliliters, representing a 6.6% increase. Additionally, brain structures such as white matter, grey matter, and the hippocampus, implicated in learning and memory, also demonstrated enlargement.

The researchers speculated that larger brain structures could potentially reduce the risk of dementia in aging populations. DeCarli suggested that larger brain structures may indicate improved brain development and health, serving as a buffer against age-related brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and related dementias.