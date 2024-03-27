“Aadujeevitham” rakes in more than Rs 2 crore in Kerala even before its release

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated film, set to hit theaters tomorrow, is being hailed as his career-best. Titled “Aadujeevitham,” the movie is considered the most challenging project by Prithviraj, primarily due to the extensive physical transformations required for his character, Najeeb, which takes him far from his usual comfort zone. The film has already garnered significant success through advance bookings, amassing over Rs 2 crore just hours before its release.

Based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel by Benyamin, “Aadujeevitham” narrates the compelling story of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, showcasing themes of survival and resilience against adversity. With Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast, supported by talented actors like Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi, the film promises a captivating cinematic experience.

Apart from its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, “Aadujeevitham” boasts masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by the legendary AR Rahman. Furthermore, the film’s multilingual release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi aims to cater to diverse audiences, transcending language barriers and cultural boundaries to deliver its poignant narrative and captivating performances to viewers across different regions.