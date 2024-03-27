AAP MLAs protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1

Amid escalating tension over the apprehension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Assembly made a significant decision on Wednesday, adjourning its proceedings until April 1. This move followed a contentious session where AAP MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction. Initially, the Speaker called for a brief 15-minute adjournment shortly after the session’s commencement.

AAP lawmakers, protesting Kejriwal’s arrest, crowded the Well of the House, vocally supporting their leader and denouncing actions by the Narendra Modi-led government. Before the session, AAP members staged a demonstration outside the assembly premises, demanding Kejriwal’s immediate release. Figures like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj spearheaded the protest, wearing yellow T-shirts bearing slogans such as “Main Bhi Kejriwal” and “Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal.”

In discussions with journalists, Atishi condemned Kejriwal’s detention as an attack on democracy, labeling it as the first instance of a sitting CM being apprehended just before national elections. Kejriwal’s detention by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering case has ignited controversy. He remains in ED custody until March 28, with the chief minister contesting his apprehension in court.