Air India introduces exciting offers for passengers: Details

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India launched new offers for the flyers. The offer named ‘Flying Returns Offer’ will allow travelers to enjoy zero convenience fees on domestic flights. The offer has been launched for a limited period and can be enjoyed till the end of March.

The offer is applicable for both domestic and international flights, allowing the flyers to enjoy complimentary upgrades and other benefits, using points that are earned by flying.

The limited-time offer can be availed via Air India’s official website. It can be benefited till the end of this year. To enjoy the offer, interested customers are advised to book the tickets by April 30, 2024.

Earlier, the subsidiary of Air India, Air India Express introduced cheaper flights tickets from UAE. The airline has launched a new fare category. Under this new category, travellers have the option to have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg — or have no check-in luggage at all.

The new fare categories — which applies to flights to and from the UAE and other international destinations — are:

Xpress Lite

Xpress Value

Xpress Flex

Xpress Biz

Xpress Lite offers cabin baggage-only fares. This is the most economical for passengers travelling with the airline. Xpress Value fare allows 15 kg check-in bag fares while Xpress Flex offers unlimited changes with no change fees. Xpress Biz comes with business class seats, complimentary meals, and priority services.