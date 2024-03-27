Bharat Biotech Commences Clinical Trials for Tuberculosis Vaccine in India

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech is leading the charge in India’s fight against tuberculosis by conducting clinical trials for the Spanish tuberculosis vaccine MTBVAC. Collaborating closely with Spanish biopharmaceutical firm Biofabri, Bharat Biotech aims to develop and manufacture the vaccine, with trials initiated as part of this endeavor.

India, with the highest number of tuberculosis cases globally, stands to benefit significantly from the development of new vaccines. MTBVAC’s clinical trials focus on evaluating its safety and immunogenicity, with plans for a pivotal trial encompassing safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy set to commence in 2025, according to Bharat Biotech.

MTBVAC represents a significant advancement in tuberculosis vaccine research, as it is based on a genetically modified form of the Mycobacterium tuberculosis pathogen isolated from humans. Unlike the traditional BCG vaccine, MTBVAC contains all the antigens present in strains that infect humans, offering the potential for enhanced efficacy in combating tuberculosis, particularly pulmonary tuberculosis responsible for disease transmission. The trials mark a crucial step in addressing tuberculosis, a leading infectious cause of death globally, and underscore the need for continued efforts and funding to combat the disease effectively, especially in India.