Britain’s King Charles III to attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

The Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III of Britain will be attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday. Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family will also be present at the service.

Earlier this week, King Charles participated in an event with community faith leaders from across the UK at the palace grounds. The event aimed to celebrate individuals involved in the Windsor Leadership Trust programme, which fosters dialogue, harmony, and understanding during times of heightened international tension.

It is reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be attending the Sunday service due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Last Thursday, the King was spotted in a car leaving Buckingham Palace.

Sunday’s appearance will mark the King’s most significant public engagement since his cancer diagnosis earlier in February. Similar to Christmas Day, several members of the Royal Family traditionally gather to celebrate Easter and are photographed entering the service.

The King’s attendance on Easter Sunday is seen as a gesture to reassure the public following news of his illness, which has left many shocked. The 75-year-old monarch has been undergoing cancer treatment but has continued to carry out discreet official duties within the palace walls.

Since early February, the King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate in January. Meanwhile, Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton, disclosed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the nation on Friday.

In her message, she mentioned that it took time to explain her diagnosis to her children in a manner suitable for them and to reassure them of her well-being. This statement came after weeks of global speculation and conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts and health status, as she had not been seen on official engagements since December.