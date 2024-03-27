Chinese duo detained in UP for illegal entry from Nepal

Two Chinese nationals, identified as Yuan Yuhan (22) and Zhou Pulin (27), were apprehended at the Kakrahwa post in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for illegally crossing the Indo-Nepal border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted them on Tuesday as they claimed to have entered Nepal before heading into India. The incident was reported to the Chinese embassy, and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged.

Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh stated that the SSB stopped the duo at the border and asked for their whereabouts in Hindi, which they couldn’t respond to. Even when questioned in English, they failed to provide satisfactory answers. Subsequently, the authorities were alerted, and upon inspection, two passports issued by the People’s Republic of China and Nepalese visas were found in their possession.

The Chinese embassy was notified of the situation, and assistance from interpreters was sought. The pair claimed to have traveled to Nepal to meet the Dalai Lama and were using Google Maps to navigate, intending to visit Bangalore. However, they could not provide a convincing explanation for their illegal entry into India. They have been charged under the Passport Act, and an investigation is ongoing. Additionally, police seized currency amounting to Rs 7450, $10 US Dollars, and 53 Chinese Yuan from them.